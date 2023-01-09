Left Menu

UN chief 'deeply frustrated' over global leaders' inaction on climate change

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:21 IST
UN chief 'deeply frustrated' over global leaders' inaction on climate change
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Image Credit: ANI

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply frustrated with the inaction of global leaders and lack of international investment to counter climate emergencies like the massive floods that hit Pakistan.

Speaking at a conference in Geneva on rebuilding efforts in the wake of the floods, Guterres said: "I am deeply frustrated that global leaders are not giving this life-or-death emergency the action and investment it requires."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023