UN chief 'deeply frustrated' over global leaders' inaction on climate change
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he was deeply frustrated with the inaction of global leaders and lack of international investment to counter climate emergencies like the massive floods that hit Pakistan.
Speaking at a conference in Geneva on rebuilding efforts in the wake of the floods, Guterres said: "I am deeply frustrated that global leaders are not giving this life-or-death emergency the action and investment it requires."
