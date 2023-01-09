Germany wants to up pressure on Iran after latest executions -spokesperson

Germany on Monday condemned Iran for using the death penalty against demonstrators, and a government spokesperson said Berlin wanted to crank up pressure on the Iranian authorities with new international measures.

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, drawing condemnation from the European Union, the United States and other Western nations. Berlin was horrified by the executions of 22-year-old Mohammad Mehdi Karami and 39-year-old Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, whose deaths bring the number of executions linked to the protests to four, the German government spokesperson told a regular briefing.

The spokesperson repeated Germany's appeal to Iran to refrain from further executions and to abolish the death penalty. "Together with our international partners, we will increase the pressure further on the Iranian regime," the spokesperson said. It was important to show Iran "there would be a price to pay if it continues to act this way", he added.

A German foreign ministry spokesperson said the goal was to agree a fourth package of sanctions with other European Union member states in response to the crackdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)