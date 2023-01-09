Left Menu

Water supply to be affected in many parts Delhi on Jan 12-13: Delhi Jal Board

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:47 IST
Water supply to be affected in many parts Delhi on Jan 12-13: Delhi Jal Board
  • Country:
  • India

Water supply will be affected in many areas in Delhi on Thursday and Friday due to work related to interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, the Delhi Jal Board said on Monday.

Water supply in several areas and colonies, including those in northwest, west, central, and south Delhi, will not be available from 10 AM on January 12 to 10 PM on January 13, it said.

''The DJB is working on the interconnections of new pipelines that carry the raw water mains within Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP) Phase-I. The infrastructural development will impact the water supply in the national capital,'' a statement said.

The DJB asked the residents of the areas going to be affected to store sufficient quantities of water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023