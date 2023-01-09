Sweden in talks with the United States on closer military ties
Sweden and the United States have begun negotiations to form deeper security ties in the form of a defence cooperation agreement (DCA), the Swedish government said in a statement on Monday.
A DCA will create a legal framework for the presence of U.S. forces in Sweden and enables an even closer bilateral cooperation than facilitated by NATO membership, the Swedish defence ministry said. "The United States is Sweden's most important security and defence partner, both bilaterally and within NATO," the ministry said.
Sweden in May applied alongside Finland to join NATO
in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the application is still awaiting the approval of members Hungary and Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cuba says U.S. greenlights MLB players for World Baseball Classic
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; U.S. FDA changes Plan B label to say it does not cause abortion and more
Sports News Roundup: Cuba says U.S. greenlights MLB players for World Baseball Classic; Tennis-Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia and more