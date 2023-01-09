Left Menu

Mumbai: Two labourers killed as lift trolley crashes at under construction building

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two labourers were killed after a lift trolley crashed at a 15-storey under construction building in Worli area of central Mumbai on Monday, an official from the fire brigade said. The incident took place at Avighna Tower around 4.30 pm, when the labourers were cleaning the glass on the exterior of the building, the official said. The rope of the lift suddenly broke and the contraption crashed to the ground floor, he said.

The fire brigade was immediately informed and the duo was rushed to Nair Hospital, where they were declared dead, the official said.

The Worli police are in the process of registering an FIR against the labour contractor and site supervisor for alleged negligence, he added.

