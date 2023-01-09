Left Menu

Sec 144 imposed on Lowairpua Bazar area in Assam after Bajrang Dal activist's murder

Local people had immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival, the officer said.Shortly after the incident, locals had gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station in the district, demanding arrest of the culprits.

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:15 IST
Sec 144 imposed on Lowairpua Bazar area in Assam after Bajrang Dal activist's murder
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Prohibitory orders were on Monday clamped on Lowairpua Bazar area of Assam's Karimganj district, where tension erupted following the killing of a 16-year-old Bajrang Dal activist a day ago. One person has been arrested in connection with the murder, a police officer said.

Sambhu Koiri was attacked and killed by unidentified miscreants in Lowairpua area on Sunday evening as he was returning to Karimganj after attending a three-day training camp of Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district, the officer said.

''Koiri was attacked with sharp weapons. Local people had immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival,'' the officer said.

Shortly after the incident, locals had gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station in the district, demanding arrest of the culprits. Additional forces were also deployed in the area, he added.

The situation, however, continued to remain tense, with the additional district magistrate, Karimganj, imposing restrictions on the area under section 144 of the CrPC.

The administration has also prohibited distribution of any leaflet, poster, and banner in Karimganj district, according to an official order.

The restrictions will remain in force until further orders, the order added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023