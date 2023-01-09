Left Menu

NATO chief: Sweden has done what's needed to join alliance

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:22 IST
NATO chief: Sweden has done what's needed to join alliance
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

It's time for Sweden to join NATO because it has done what's necessary to secure Turkey's approval for membership, the military alliance's secretary-general said on Monday.

"I have said that time has come to bring to an end the ratification process for Sweden," Jens Stoltenberg told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet in an interview.

In May, Sweden and neighbouring Finland dropped their longstanding policies of military nonalignment and applied to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The move requires the unanimous approval of the alliance members.

Turkey has held up the process while pressing the two Nordic countries to crack down on groups it considers to be terrorist organisations and to extradite people suspected of terror-related crimes.

Last month, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sweden was not even "halfway" through fulfilling the commitments it made to secure Ankara's support.

His remarks came after a Swedish court ruled against extraditing a man wanted by Turkey for alleged links to a 2016 failed coup.

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has said that Sweden has lived up to its commitments and that the decision now "lies with Turkey." "We have a very good process together with Finland and Turkey and are doing exactly what we said, which Turkey is now confirming," Kristersson said on Sunday, the first day of the three-day People and Defence conference in Salen, a ski resort in central Sweden.

The event was attended by Stoltenberg and Swedish foreign policy and security experts.

"Legislation banning participation in terrorist organisations is being implemented, and Turkey is known to name individuals it wants extradited.

It is also known that Sweden has legislation that is clear and means that it is up to the courts. We also do not extradite Swedish citizens to any country." There was no immediate reaction from Turkey to the comments by Stoltenberg and Kristersson.

The parliaments of 28 NATO countries have already ratified Sweden and Finland's membership. Turkey and Hungary are the only members that haven't yet given their approval.

Under the memorandum, the two countries agreed to address Turkey's security concerns, including requests for the deportation and extradition of Kurdish militants and people linked to a network run by US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The Turkish government accuses Gulen of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt, which he denies.

However, Sweden's top court has refused to extradite journalist Bulent Kenes, whom Turkey accuses of being among the coup plotters.

Kenes, who received asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language Today's Zaman newspaper which was owned by the Gulen network and was closed down as part of Ankara's crackdown on the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023