Thane cops arrest history-sheeter for stealing phones

A man was arrested in Thane in Maharashtra for allegedly stealing mobile phones, a police official said on Monday.

The accused had, on January 4, met two persons in Thane after offering them jobs and stole their three mobile phones during the interaction, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Naupada) Sonali Dhole told reporters.

''A probe zeroed in on the 41-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra. He was held from Dombivali. Two cases registered against his name in Shivaji Nagar and Marine Drive police stations in Mumbai have been solved with his arrest,'' the official said.

The police have recovered 18 mobile phones worth Rs 2.40 lakh from him and 12 SIM cards, the ACP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)