Man attempts to attack Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka, on the run

PTI | Shivamogga | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:32 IST
A Bajrang Dal activist escaped unhurt when a man wielding a machete attempted to attack him in Sagar here on Monday, police said.

A case was registered against the accused, Sameer, who went missing and a search launched to nab him, police said.

Sunil, the outfit member, had taken part in a programme organised by right-wing organisation 'Hindu Jagarana Vedike' on Sunday in the town, they said.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said Sameer attempted to attack the activist near a shop where he had come on a motorbike.

Sunil came out unscathed and later lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case.

''We have constituted three teams to find out why the accused did it. After we get hold of him, we will provide more information to you. At this juncture, I cannot say anything,'' Kumar told reporters.

He said the police have taken the incident at Sagar seriously and added that no one should be allowed to walk around with weapons.

