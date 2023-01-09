UK considering giving battle tanks to Ukraine - Sky
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:39 IST
Britain is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time to help the country fight Russian forces, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a Western source.
Discussions have been taking place "for a few weeks" about delivering the British Army's Challenger 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, Sky said.
