Pakistan gets total pledges of $8.57 bln for flood recovery
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 18:46 IST
Pakistan has already received total pledges of $8.57 billion for helping in flood recovery at a conference in Geneva, information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday.
The pledges received are higher than the amount sought initially, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying the South Asian nation needed $8 billion over the next three years, as officials from some 40 countries as well as private donors and international financial institutions meet in Geneva.
