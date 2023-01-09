Left Menu

Air India urination case: Statements of 2 crew members to be recorded on Tuesday

Statements of two crew members of the Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger will be recorded on Tuesday, police said on Monday. It was only when other passengers on the flight told him about his act, he apologised to the victim, officials had said on Saturday.According to police, Mishra admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:11 IST
Air India urination case: Statements of 2 crew members to be recorded on Tuesday
  • Country:
  • India

Statements of two crew members of the Air India flight on which a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger will be recorded on Tuesday, police said on Monday. The two crew members were to join the probe on Monday but could not do so as they were outside Delhi, officials said.

''Since the two crew members on board the Air India flight on November 26 were outstation, they could not join the probe today. So, we have called them tomorrow to get their statements recorded in connection with the incident,'' a senior police officer said. Police are also trying to approach other passengers who were on the flight to get their statements, the officials said.

The Delhi Police had summoned nine crew members of the flight and seven of them have already recorded their statements. The statements of the crew members will help the police establish the sequence of events, the officials said.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

The Delhi Police registered an FIR against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India and arrested him from Bengaluru on Saturday.

A court later sent the accused to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody.

During interrogation, Mishra told police that he does not remember anything about the incident since he was sleepy. It was only when other passengers on the flight told him about his act, he apologised to the victim, officials had said on Saturday.

According to police, Mishra admitted that he was under the influence of alcohol. He claimed that while travelling in the US, he and his friend took turns driving a car and he did not get proper sleep, a senior police officer had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023