Left Menu

PM to unveil foundation stones of ship repair facility, Pandu Port road project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:15 IST
PM to unveil foundation stones of ship repair facility, Pandu Port road project
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday unveil the foundation stones of a ship repair facility at Pandu in Guwahati and the connecting road to Pandu Port, according to an official statement.

The statement further said major initiatives worth more than Rs 1,016 crore planned for revamp of inland waterways in Assam till 2024-25.

To maintain the fairway of waterways, a sum of Rs 233 crore is set for dredging of Brahmaputra, Barak, Dhansiri and Kopili rivers, it added.

According to the statement, the comprehensive package to develop the National Waterways 2 (NW 2) (Brahmaputra) and NW 16 (Barak) has been enhanced to Rs 622 crore.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the foundation stones for two major initiatives while inaugurating Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast to ramp up capacity in Pandu port in Guwahati on January 13, 2023.

''The other initiatives are the ship repair facility at Pandu Multi Modal terminal and an elevated road connecting with the Multi Modal Terminal at Pandu with National Highway 27 in Guwahati,'' the statement said.

According to the statement, the ship repair facility at the Pandu Terminal will save time and money.

The facility will cater to vessels of IWT, government of Assam, IWAI, Indian Army, and those of private operators plying in NW-2 and 16, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023