Kerala Industries Minister holds talks with Tonino Lamborghini on establishing automobile plant

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:33 IST
The Kerala government has held talks with Italian business tycoon Tonino Lamborghini on the possibility of setting up a vehicle manufacturing plant in the southern state.

Tonino Lamborghini, son of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the world famous car company Lamborghini, was in Kerala on a private trip and held discussions with the minister during a meeting in Kochi on January 7.

Rajeeve, in a Facebook post, said the luxury brand has a lot of potential in a state like Kerala, where the purchasing capacity is very high.

The minister said that they held discussions over investment opportunities in areas such as convention centres, luxury hotels, flats, and condominiums.

''It has been assured that a team of Lamborghini officials will arrive in Kerala for further discussions. It is expected that further discussions on the collaboration with Lamborghini will be possible in 2023 itself,'' Rajeeve said in the post.

He also shared a video of his discussions with Lamborghini's team.

