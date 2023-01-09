Left Menu

German foreign minister: two-state solution for Cyprus not an option

The island of Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish invasion spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece. Turkey does not recognise Cyprus's Greek government.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday a two-state solution for Cyprus is not an option and Germany will continue to push for a de-escalation of tensions on the island.

"Germany is solidly on your side. A solution can only be found based on the basis of United Nations resolutions," said Baerbock during a joint news conference with her Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides.

The island of Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish invasion spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece. Turkey does not recognise Cyprus's Greek government. Attempts over the years to broker peace between the two sides have failed.

