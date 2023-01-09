German foreign minister: two-state solution for Cyprus not an option
A solution can only be found based on the basis of United Nations resolutions," said Baerbock during a joint news conference with her Cypriot counterpart, Ioannis Kasoulides. The island of Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish invasion spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece. Turkey does not recognise Cyprus's Greek government.
The island of Cyprus was split after a 1974 Turkish invasion spurred by a brief coup engineered by the military then ruling Greece. Turkey does not recognise Cyprus's Greek government. Attempts over the years to broker peace between the two sides have failed.
