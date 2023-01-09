Heads of Brazil's govt branches condemn 'terrorist acts' in joint statement

The heads of Brazil's three branches of government on Monday released a joint statement condemning what they called "terrorist acts" in Brasilia a day earlier, when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the capital.

"We are united so that institutional measures are taken under the terms of Brazilian laws," they said, calling for "serenity and peace".

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, acting Senate President Veneziano Vital do Rego, Lower House Speaker Arthur Lira and Chief Justice Rosa Weber all signed the statement.

