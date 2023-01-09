Left Menu

Maha: Woman, sons injured in cylinder blast in Nashik

A 24-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their home in Maharashtras Nashik city on Monday morning, a police official said.Sugandha Kiran Sonawane was making tea when the LPG cylinder exploded around 7.30 am, blowing away the tin roof of the house in Lokhande Mala in Nashik Road suburb, he said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:44 IST
Maha: Woman, sons injured in cylinder blast in Nashik
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son were injured after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in their home in Maharashtra’s Nashik city on Monday morning, a police official said.

Sugandha Kiran Sonawane was making tea when the LPG cylinder exploded around 7.30 am, blowing away the tin roof of the house in Lokhande Mala in Nashik Road suburb, he said. ''Her condition is serious as she has suffered 50 per cent burns. Her son Aryan sustained 15 per cent burns. Both are admitted in the district civil hospital,'' said the Upnagar police station official.

The woman’s two other sons received minor injuries in the but did not need hospitalisation, he added.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023