EU, U.S. start talks on electric vehicle subsidies - Commissioner
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 19:45 IST
The European Commission has opened talks with the United States to discuss subsidies on electric vehicles sold in the North American trade bloc, EU Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Monday.
He added that the Commission is also discussing other aspects of the recently approved U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Commission
- Thierry Breton
- U.S.
- North American
- The European Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's National Health Commission to stop publishing daily COVID figures
WRAPUP 1-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
WRAPUP 2-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
177 irregular colonies to be regularized, Sonipat to have police commissionerate: Khattar
Indian High Commission in London hosts digital exhibition on two sahibzadas on Veer Baal Diwas