Guj: District education officer held for taking Rs 20,000 bribe from school principal

A district education officer (DEO) was on Monday arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a school principal, an official said. The DEO of Mahisagar district was caught accepting the bribe, which he had allegedly demanded to allot an 'employee number' to a newly appointed teacher, the official said.

A new teacher was appointed for a school in Nani Sarsan village near Lunawada town, and as per the rules, the school principal approached the DEO's office in Lunawada for the allotment of her employee number, he said.

When the number wasn't allotted to the teacher, the principal visited the DEO office on January 5 to inquire about the delay, and the accused official demanded Rs 20,000 to process the request, the official said.

After the teacher refused to give in to the demand, the principal lodged a complaint with the ACB police station in Lunawada, he added.

