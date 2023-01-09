Left Menu

Britain, EU reach IT access agreement as part of N.Ireland protocol talks

Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement on the specific question of the bloc's access to British information technology systems, as part of talks to resolve issues stemming from post-Brexit trading rules governing Northern Ireland.

The agreement was critical to further talks on the trading regulations known as the Northern Ireland protocol, British foreign minister James Cleverly and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a joint statement after a meeting in London.

