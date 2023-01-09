Canada imposes sanctions on 2 Iranian individuals, 3 entities
Canada is imposing sanctions on two Iranian individuals and three entities over human right violations, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Iran's judiciary has sentenced three more anti-government protesters to death on charges of "waging war on God", its Mizan news agency reported on Monday, defying growing international criticism over its fierce crackdown on demonstrators.
"The Iranian regime must stop its horrific crackdowns on demonstrations," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in the statement.
