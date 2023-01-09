Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman killed, two injured as earth caves in

PTI | Korba | Updated: 09-01-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 20:24 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman killed, two injured as earth caves in
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old woman was killed and two others were seriously injured after the earth caved in and fell on them while digging in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon between Karmandi and Bendarkona villages when the victims- all women- had gone to collect the soil (white clay) used in wall coating, Korba Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said.

Police extricated the women trapped under the soil and sent them to a local hospital where Pramila Bai Kanwar was declared dead, he said.

An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023