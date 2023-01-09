Call girl racket pimp arrested in Gurugram

A man who had earlier escaped a police raid was arrested allegedly for being involved in running a call girl racket, police said on Monday.

Sandeep was arrested Sunday night and is a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, they said.

He was produced before a city court magistrate on Monday.

Police said Sandeep had played a big role in foiling a trap earlier laid to bust the racket. Sandeep had escaped a police raid on January 6 night and also hit a private number car used by police while fleeing. He had also decamped with Rs 3,000 decoy money used by the police to reel him in and others involved in the matter.

Sandeep was booked at Sector 56 Police Station on Saturday for hitting a policeman. ''Our team is conducting raids to nab the other accused involved in the racket. They will be arrested as soon as possible,'' said Sanjeev Balhara, ACP, Sadar. In the Friday night raid, a constable posed as a customer and struck a deal with pimps for two girls and as directed reached near Shiv guest house in Sector 56.

Constable Khushi Ram, the decoy customer, gave the accused the money and signalled a police party waiting in the wings.

As soon as he did that, the accused, who later turned out to be Sandeep, got suspicious and pushed back Khushiram and fled the spot, snatching Rs 3,000.

