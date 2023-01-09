UK summons top Iranian diplomat following latest executions

Britain's foreign minister James Cleverly summoned Iran’s most senior diplomat on Monday after Iranian authorities executed protestors Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini.

"Today I have summoned the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires to condemn in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent executions we witnessed over the weekend," Cleverly said in a statement. Since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini last September, Britain said it had imposed more than 40 sanctions on leading officials in Iran "for their role in serious human rights violations."

The two men were hanged on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during protests that followed the death of Amini. The latest execution brings the number of protesters officially known to have been executed since the unrest to four.

