STF arrests 20th accused in multi-crore heist in Gurugram

The Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested one more accused person in connection with the multi-crore heist here, police said on Monday.

It was the 20th arrest in the case, they said.

The accused has been identified as Vikrant Sangwan, a resident of Janta colony in Rohtak. He was nabbed on January 3 and is currently on police remand, a police officer said.

“He was arrested for his alleged involvement in shifting the stolen money. R 15 lakh, two SUVs -- a Jaguar Land Rover and a Fortuner -- were recovered from his possession,” said Javeer Rathee, Deputy Superintendent of Police of STF, Gurugram.

The accused revealed that he got a share of Rs 1 crore of the heist and invested most of the money in gold trade. He also purchased a Jaguar Land Rover, Rathee said.

Sangwan disclosed more names involved in the crime and we are verifying it, he said.

After six days of police remand, the accused will be produced in a city court on Tuesday, the police officer said.

On August 21, 2021, a theft was reported to police by an employee of Alpha G Corp Management Services Private Ltd at its office in Gurgaon One society, Sector 84. The complainant had not mentioned the stolen amount in his complaint. Later in a supplementary statement, the complainant claimed it a theft of Rs 50 lakh but the STF probe found that it was a heist of over Rs 30 crore, according to the police.

The case was reported as a routine theft but later turned out to be a multi-crore heist, which was allegedly planned by gangster Vikas Lagarpuria and his henchmen. Two doctors, employees of a private firm, a Delhi police ASI and a Haryana Police IPS officer were also involved, they said.

On the morning of December 15, gangster Lagarpuria was arrested from Delhi-Gurugram border after he had reportedly arrived from Dubai.

So far, Rs 10.5 crore, including gold, foreign currency and vehicles have been recovered of the stolen money and articles, Rathee said.

