Left Menu

Pak CAA launches probe after employee threatens Christian woman with blasphemy case

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:36 IST
Pak CAA launches probe after employee threatens Christian woman with blasphemy case
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended an employee who allegedly threatened a female Christian security officer with a blasphemy case during a parking dispute at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport’s cargo area, and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

According to footage of the incident, the row occurred over the female security officer reprimanding a man for allowing an acquaintance’s vehicle through security without a vehicle pass.

The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the man threatening the female official that if she didn’t leave him alone he could get a blasphemy case registered against him.

He also threatens with sentences like “Call anyone you like If I get mad I will cut up into pieces…go away”.

After the video went viral on social media and the ruling party’s top leadership took notice.

The CAA on Saturday suspended the official.

According to a statement by the CAA spokesperson, an inquiry committee has been formed on the directions of DG CAA and will be headed by the airport services director.

“The committee will hold its first meeting tomorrow (Tuesday),” he said. “Both parties involved have been informed through letters.” The spokesperson added that the CAA official and the female security officer have been asked to appear before the committee and present their stance.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi in a statement condemned the incident, saying that “there can’t be a bigger form of terrorism than a person using religion and the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) name for his own ulterior motives”.

Minorities including Christians and Hindus have frequently been subjected to blasphemy allegations and some were tried and even sentenced under the blasphemy law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023