Left Menu

Joshimath: NDRF on standby to assist local administration, says official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:45 IST
Joshimath: NDRF on standby to assist local administration, says official
  • Country:
  • India

An NDRF team is ''on standby'' to assist the local administration in any relief and rescue work at the 'sinking' border town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand, a senior officer said Monday.

The team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescuers have reached the location on Saturday from their regional response centre, located about 300 kms from state capital Dehradun.

''One team of NDRF is on standby to assist district administration at Joshimath as and when required.'' ''Experts are on ground and administration will take action as per their directions. NDRF will associate accordingly,'' an spokesperson for the force said.

The number of subsidence-affected homes in Joshimath rose to 678 while 27 more families were evacuated to safety, a bulletin from the Disaster Management Authority in Chamoli said, adding so far 82 families have been shifted to safe locations in the town.

Joshimath, part of the Chamoli district, is located at a height of more than 6,000 feet and apart from the local population, it is a garrison town with units of the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Garhwal scouts who are present in the area for their primary task to guard the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) that is about 100 kms from away.

It is also the gateway to the holy shrines of Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib apart from Auli, a noted ski resort location where major snow and ice sporting competitions are held.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023