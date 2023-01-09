Left Menu

Maha: Brother duo held for stabbing youth to death in Nagpur road rage

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra during an argument following a collision of two motorcycles, police said on Monday. Police arrested the accused duo of brothers for the crime, an official said. At Vijay Nagar Square, his bike collided with another bike carrying two brothers, both in their 20s, following which an argument ensued.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 21:57 IST
Maha: Brother duo held for stabbing youth to death in Nagpur road rage
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra during an argument following a collision of two motorcycles, police said on Monday. Police arrested the accused duo of brothers for the crime, an official said. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Bharat Nagar area when Laxminarayan alias Ajay Chandaniya (21) was riding a motorcycle with his friend. At Vijay Nagar Square, his bike collided with another bike carrying two brothers, both in their 20s, following which an argument ensued. Chandaniya demanded money from the accused, the official said. In a fit of rage, one of the brothers whisked out a knife and stabbed Chandaniya in the stomach. He collapsed in a pool of blood. Passers-by rushed him to the hospital where he died, the official said.

A case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023