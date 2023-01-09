Maha: Brother duo held for stabbing youth to death in Nagpur road rage

A 21-year-old man was stabbed to death in Nagpur city of Maharashtra during an argument following a collision of two motorcycles, police said on Monday. Police arrested the accused duo of brothers for the crime, an official said. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Bharat Nagar area when Laxminarayan alias Ajay Chandaniya (21) was riding a motorcycle with his friend. At Vijay Nagar Square, his bike collided with another bike carrying two brothers, both in their 20s, following which an argument ensued. Chandaniya demanded money from the accused, the official said. In a fit of rage, one of the brothers whisked out a knife and stabbed Chandaniya in the stomach. He collapsed in a pool of blood. Passers-by rushed him to the hospital where he died, the official said.

A case of murder was registered under the Indian Penal Code.

