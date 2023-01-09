Left Menu

Bank auditor arrested for abetment to suicide in Assam

The Guwahati-based auditor was detained on Sunday night by Cachar police, Mahatta said.After interrogation, the police arrested the accused, who is working as the chief manager of audit and the banks zonal inspection office in Guwahati.The accused deleted some messages from his mobile, that were exchanged between him and the deceased.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:07 IST
A senior auditor of a nationalised bank was arrested on Monday on charges of abetment to suicide of a fellow officer in Cachar district of Assam, police said.

The manager of the bank’s Kabuganj branch, Kuldeep Dasgupta, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself in the branch on Saturday.

''His mother lodged a complaint on Sunday that the deceased was tortured mentally by the bank's audit officer, who allegedly put pressure on Dasgupta and created difficulties at the workplace,'' Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told PTI.

The branch manager was found hanging in the record room where routine central audit was going on, on Saturday morning before office hours.

''On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Sonai police station and an investigation started. The Guwahati-based auditor was detained on Sunday night by Cachar police,'' Mahatta said.

After interrogation, the police arrested the accused, who is working as the chief manager of audit and the bank’s zonal inspection office in Guwahati.

''The accused deleted some messages from his mobile, that were exchanged between him and the deceased. We are trying to retrieve those messages,'' the SP said.

