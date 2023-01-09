Left Menu

J-K: Man opens fire after suspected movement in Rajouri village

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:08 IST
J-K: Man opens fire after suspected movement in Rajouri village
A man fired shots from his gun after a suspected movement was detected in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Monday evening, sources said.

A girl came out shouting that a person entered her house in Mehta mohalla in Muradpur village, they said.

A villager immediately fired shots in the air from his country-made gun, the sources said.

Following the incident, CRPF personnel rushed to the village and conducted a search in and around the house but found nothing, they said.

A villager, Ranjeet Tara, said the girl was preparing food and she came out saying that someone entered her house.

One villager Koushal fired in the air and the intruder fled, he said, adding that it appeared that the suspect escaped from the back side of the house.

Security has been beefed up in the area, the sources said.

Last week, terrorists had targeted Dhangri village in Rajouri killing seven people and injuring many others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

