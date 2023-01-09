Left Menu

U.S. national security adviser Sullivan says will discuss Iran on Israel trip

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said he would be discussing threats posed by Iran when he makes a trip to Israel to meet with the country's new government. "We will work through any differences we have on tactics," he said. He confirmed that he would be traveling to Israel but did not say when that trip would take place.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 22:26 IST
U.S. national security adviser Sullivan says will discuss Iran on Israel trip

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said he would be discussing threats posed by Iran when he makes a trip to Israel to meet with the country's new government. Sullivan, speaking to reporters during a trip by President Joe Biden to Mexico, said the U.S. government has made clear that a nuclear agreement with Iran is not a priority at the moment and that it continues to believe that diplomacy is the right away to ensure that the country does not obtain a nuclear weapon.

Sullivan said the Biden administration would have an opportunity to engage with the new Israeli government about the issue. "We will work through any differences we have on tactics," he said.

He confirmed that he would be traveling to Israel but did not say when that trip would take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
2
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023