Nagpur: Man shot dead by friend over affair with latter's wife

A man was shot dead in Nagpur in Maharashtra allegedly by his friend during an argument over an extra-marital affair, a police official said on Monday.

Five persons, including the alleged shooter and his wife, have been held for the killing of Avinash Ghumde, who is the son of a retired policeman, the official said.

''Ghumde was killed on Sunday night as the main accused thought the former was having an affair with his wife. While the main accused was externed from the city in 2017, the victim had a few cases registered against his name in 2012-13. They were close friends and often stayed in each other's homes,'' he said.

''On Sunday night, the main accused and the victim had a fight over this alleged relationship, which led to the latter being shot dead. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' the Hingna police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)