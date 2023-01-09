Left Menu

Delhi: Unmarried mother throws newborn from height, booked for murder

A 20-year-old woman on Monday threw her newborn from the window of her washroom in east Delhis New Ashok Vihar, police said.The woman, unmarried, allegedly killed the baby to escape the stigma. Deputy Commissioner of Police East Amrutha Guguloth said police checked several houses in the vicinity of the spot where the baby was found, and questioned the locals to find the culprit.

Updated: 09-01-2023 22:31 IST
Delhi: Unmarried mother throws newborn from height, booked for murder
A 20-year-old woman on Monday threw her newborn from the window of her washroom in east Delhi's New Ashok Vihar, police said.

The woman, unmarried, allegedly killed the baby to escape the stigma. She delivered the baby on Monday, they said.

The woman who works in Noida in the private sector threw the baby from a height in Jai Ambey Apartments, police said.

When the locals found the baby lying on the road, they took him to Metro hospital Noida, from where he was shifted to LBS Hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said police checked several houses in the vicinity of the spot where the baby was found, and questioned the locals to find the culprit. During their investigation, police found several traces of blood in one of the houses and when the resident of the house was interrogated, she broke down and admitted giving birth to a baby boy and throwing him from her washroom's window.

''She said that she was unmarried and fearing social stigma, she tried to get rid of the baby,'' the DCP said. A crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence for further probe.

The accused was taken to a hospital for an internal medical examination, police said. ''We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused woman is presently in the hospital and is under observation,'' the DCP said.

