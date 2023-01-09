Left Menu

Guj: Court extends ATS remand of three of ten Pak crew members held with boat carrying drugs and arms

A court in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka on Monday extended till January 16 the ATS custody of three of ten Pakistani nationals apprehended with a boat for smuggling heroin worth Rs 300 crore along with arms and ammunition.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class, KR Yadav, remanded the seven other crew members in judicial custody in the Jamnagar jail.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) requested the extension of custody of the three crew members of the boat after the 12-day remand of all the ten Pakistani nationals expired on Monday.

Pakistani boat 'Al Soheli' carrying arms, ammunition and 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore was intercepted by the Indian Coast Guard off the Gujarat coast on December 26 last year in the area close to the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL).

The operation was carried out jointly by the ATS and the ICG with the former providing inputs on the movement of the boat carrying drugs from Pakistan.

