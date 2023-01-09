EU summons Iran ambassador to voice outrage at executions
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:33 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:33 IST
The European Union summoned Iran's ambassador to the bloc on Monday and told him it was appalled by the executions at the weekend of two Iranians arrested in the course of a violent crackdown on anti-government protesters in the country.
Stefano Sannino, secretary-general of the European External Action Service (EEAS), reiterated the EU's outrage to the ambassador, Hossein Dehghani, the EEAS said in a statement.
Sannino also repeated an EU call on Iranian authorities to annul without delay death sentences already pronounced against other protesters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iranian
- Sannino
- Iran
- Hossein Dehghani
- Stefano Sannino
- The European Union
- Iranians
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
Iran says UK-linked arrests reflect 'destructive role' in protests
ASPEE Group MD Kiranbhai Patel talks about Agricultural activities at Regional Meeting of IAUA