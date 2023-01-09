Left Menu

Delhi Man dies after being hit by hammer on head, accused arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:36 IST
The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing another person in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension on Monday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Sahil, allegedly hit Md Ayub with a hammer on his head, leading to the latter's death, police said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Govindpuri police station and the accused has been apprehended, a senior police officer said, adding that the motive behind the murder is being ascertained.

