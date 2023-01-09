Left Menu

Maha: Couple thrashes neighbour's son in Thane, booked

A criminal case was registered on Monday against a couple from Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly beating up the 11-year-old son of their neighbour over a petty issue, police said.The incident occurred on January 7 when a ball hit the son of the accused couple while he was playing football with the victim on the premises of a housing society in Vartak Nagar area.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2023 23:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 23:43 IST
Maha: Couple thrashes neighbour's son in Thane, booked
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal case was registered on Monday against a couple from Thane city of Maharashtra for allegedly beating up the 11-year-old son of their neighbour over a petty issue, police said.

The incident occurred on January 7 when a ball hit the son of the accused couple while he was playing football with the victim on the premises of a housing society in Vartak Nagar area. Angered by the incident, the couple pulled the 11-year-old inside their flat and beat him, resulting in injuries, the official said. The couple also threatened to kill the victim, he said, adding they also manhandled his parents.

Police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children ) Act, 2000.

No arrest is made so far till Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023