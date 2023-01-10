Left Menu

Meghalaya govt transfers district officials, SPs ahead of polls

The state assembly election is due this year.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 10-01-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 00:11 IST
Meghalaya govt transfers district officials, SPs ahead of polls
In a major reshuffle ahead of the assembly elections, the Meghalaya government on Monday effected transfers of 2 IAS officers and 10 senior district police officers, according to a notification.

East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo has been transferred and SC Sadhu has been posted in her place. The district SP Sylvester Nongtynger has also been replaced with Dr Raghavendra Kumar.

West Khasi Hills SP Herbert G Lyngdoh has been transferred as SP of the Anti-Infiltration Directorate while SP (City) Vivek Syiem has been appointed as Assistant Inspector General (Law and order).

The state assembly election is due this year. The polls were last held on February 27, 2018.

The notification said that Chief Security Officer of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), Nangkiew K Syiem, has been transferred as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (R) and Darwin M Sangma has been appointed as the new SP of West Khasi Hills.

SP of Fire services Spill Thamar has been transferred as the Chief Security Officer, MePDCL, while SP Anti-Infiltration Directorate Ringrang TG Momin has been posted as the SP (City), Shillong.

Pherbak Singh Marwein, Assistant Commandant, 1st MLP Battalion, Mawiong has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mawshynrut, West Khasi Hills, against the existing vacancy.

Pynhunlang Manik Syiem, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Security Wing), Special Branch, Shillong is transferred and posted as the Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sohra, East Khasi Hills against the existing vacancy.

