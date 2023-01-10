Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Resilience of our forces in Soledar has helped Ukraine win time

"Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. Ukrainian military reports say the country's troops are withstanding heavy attacks by Russian forces redeployed in Soledar after failing to take the larger nearby town of Bakhmut.

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 02:34 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 02:34 IST
Zelenskiy: Resilience of our forces in Soledar has helped Ukraine win time

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said the resilience of Ukraine's forces fighting off waves of attacks in the eastern region of Donbas had helped the country win time and gain strength. "Thanks to the resilience of our soldiers in Soledar, we have won for Ukraine additional time and additional strength for Ukraine," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Ukrainian military reports say the country's troops are withstanding heavy attacks by Russian forces redeployed in Soledar after failing to take the larger nearby town of Bakhmut. Zelenskiy did not spell out what he meant by gaining time and strength, but Ukrainian officials and senior officers have warned that Russia is planning a new major offensive in the coming months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reopens border; China reports three COVID deaths for Jan 8 and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand introduced new entry regulations as China reop...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023