New Jersey, Ohio join other states in banning TikTok from state devices

Reuters | Updated: 10-01-2023 04:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 04:21 IST
New Jersey and Ohio said on Monday they were joining other states in banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-owned and managed devices.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said in addition to banning TikTok from state devices he also was banning software vendors, products, and services from more than a dozen vendors including Huawei, Hikvision, Tencent Holdings LTD, ZTE Corporation and Kaspersky Lab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

