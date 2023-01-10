U.S. plans to create Marine Littoral Regiment in Japan's Okinawa -Yomiuri

The United States plans to reorganise its Marine Corps units in Japan's Okinawa Prefecture by fiscal year 2025 and create a "Marine Littoral Regiment" to quickly respond to outlying island emergencies, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing government sources. The U.S. government has already informed Japan's government about the plan, the report said.

The reorganisation will be announced during the two-plus-two security meeting in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, the report said. The Marines' III Expeditionary Force, comprising tens of thousands of personnel, has been based in Okinawa for decades.

