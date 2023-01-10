Left Menu

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-01-2023 08:51 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 08:51 IST
One killed in head-on collision between motorcycles
A man was killed in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near the Purvanchal Expressway underpass in Virsinghpur here, police said on Tuesday.

Two people were also injured in the accident that took place under Jaisinghpur Kotwali police station area on Monday evening, they said.

Three people were injured after two motorcycles collided head-on with each other near the Purvanchal Expressway underpass. The injured were rushed to the Dostpur community health centre (CHC), where one of them, Vivek (21), was declared dead, the police said.

The other two are undergoing treatment at the CHC, they police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

