Left Menu

Drug smugglers held, over 1 kg heroin recovered

Three people were arrested here after heroin worth over Rs one crore in the international market was allegedly found in their possession, police said on Tuesday.Acting on a tip off on Monday, police stopped the three at Zamania turn here. However, they started running on seeing the police team which chased and caught them, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.They were found carrying over one kg of heroin.

PTI | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 10-01-2023 09:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 09:21 IST
Drug smugglers held, over 1 kg heroin recovered
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested here after heroin worth over Rs one crore in the international market was allegedly found in their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off on Monday, police stopped the three at Zamania turn here. However, they started running on seeing the police team which chased and caught them, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

They were found carrying over one kg of heroin. Those arrested have been identified as Gangaram of Barabanki and Manohar Prasad and Sudhir Kumar Rai of Ghazipur.

The SP has rewarded the police team for the arrest of the trio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
3
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

 Global
4
Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airline branded Fly91

Convergent Finance LLP and Manoj Chacko to co-found pure-play regional airli...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023