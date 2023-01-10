HC-CASES
Important cases to be heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, January 10: *HC to hear plea by real estate tycoon Gopal Ansal seeking to set aside his conviction and sentence for tampering with evidence in the case related to the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives.
