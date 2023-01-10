2 die in separate road accidents in UP
PTI | Amethi | Updated: 10-01-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 09:51 IST
Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Tuesday.
In the first incident, Ram Chandan Kanaujia (45) died on Monday after his cycle was hit by a motorcycle near Sokha Singh turn in Sangrampur area here, they said.
In another incident, Ajay Yadav (15) was killed after a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Fursatganj area on Monday, the police said.
The truck driver was caught and the vehicle seized, they said.
A probe is underway in both cases, they said.
