Left Menu

UP juvenile home inmate death: Post-mortem inconclusive, viscera to be sent for further tests

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-01-2023 11:37 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:35 IST
UP juvenile home inmate death: Post-mortem inconclusive, viscera to be sent for further tests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The post-mortem of a 17-year-old inmate of a government protection home who was found unconscious last week could not ascertain the cause of his death and his viscera has been preserved for further examination, police said on Tuesday.

The boy was found unconscious in the government protection home on January 8 and was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead, according to police.

He was shifted to the government protection home from the district jail after he was declared juvenile in a murder case on May 23 last year.

''The cause of the inmate's death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem examination. His viscera has been preserved and will be sent for further tests,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh.

The inmate's mother has alleged that she visited the juvenile home on January 6 to meet her son but the staff did not allow it. Two days later, she was informed about her son's death.

She claimed that her son was not ill.

District Probation Officer Satish Gautam on Monday told reporters that a judicial inquiry has been recommended into the boy's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023