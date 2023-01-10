UP juvenile home inmate death: Post-mortem inconclusive, viscera to be sent for further tests

The post-mortem of a 17-year-old inmate of a government protection home who was found unconscious last week could not ascertain the cause of his death and his viscera has been preserved for further examination, police said on Tuesday.

The boy was found unconscious in the government protection home on January 8 and was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared dead, according to police.

He was shifted to the government protection home from the district jail after he was declared juvenile in a murder case on May 23 last year.

''The cause of the inmate's death could not be ascertained in the post-mortem examination. His viscera has been preserved and will be sent for further tests,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police, City, Ayush Vikram Singh.

The inmate's mother has alleged that she visited the juvenile home on January 6 to meet her son but the staff did not allow it. Two days later, she was informed about her son's death.

She claimed that her son was not ill.

District Probation Officer Satish Gautam on Monday told reporters that a judicial inquiry has been recommended into the boy's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)