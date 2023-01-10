Left Menu

Loan fraud case: Bombay HC seeks affidavit from CBI on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest; hearing on Jan 13

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:53 IST
Loan fraud case: Bombay HC seeks affidavit from CBI on Venugopal Dhoot's plea against arrest; hearing on Jan 13
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to file by Friday its affidavit in response to a petition of Videocon Group founder Venugopal Dhoot, seeking to quash an FIR registered in a bank loan fraud case, to declare his arrest as ''arbitrary and illegal'' and to be released on bail.

When the plea came up for hearing, advocate Kuldeep Patil asked for one-week time to seek instructions on the same.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and P K Chavan said the agency shall file its affidavit by Friday and posted the petition for hearing the same day (January 13).

Advocate Sandeep Ladda, appearing for Dhoot, sought an urgent hearing and said Dhoot is suffering from ''99 per cent blockage in heart''.

The bench said it would have to give the CBI time to file its affidavit.

Two advocates - Subhash Jha and Mathew Nedumpara- sought to intervene in the matter and sought for a recall of the order passed by the same bench on Monday granting interim bail to co-accused - former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

''We are advocates and vigilant citizens of this country and are hence seeking to intervene,'' Jha told the high court.

The bench said it would consider on Friday whether the two advocates should be given a hearing.

Dhoot in his plea has sought for the CBI FIR to be quashed and for the probe to be stayed, as well as his release on bail. He was arrested on December 26, 2022, and is presently in judicial custody.

In his plea, Dhoot termed his arrest by the CBI as ''arbitrary, illegal, done without following due procedure of law and in gross violation of section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which mandates for a notice to be issued to accused to join the probe and to make an arrest only if absolutely necessary''.

The HC in its judgment on Monday granting bail to the Kochhars had come down heavily on the CBI for making the arrest in a ''casual and mechanical'' manner and without the application of mind.

The central probe agency had named the Kochhars, Dhoot, Nupower Renewables (NRL) managed by Deepak Kochhar, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered in 2019 under Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI has alleged that private sector lender ICICI Bank, headed by Chanda Kochhar from 2009 to 2018, sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of Rs 3,250 crore to these companies in violation of norms.

It further claimed that as a part of quid pro quo (Latin expression literally meaning ''something for something''), Dhoot made an investment of Rs 64 crore in Nupower Renewables through Supreme Energy Pvt Ltd (SEPL), and transferred SEPL to Pinnacle Energy Trust managed by Deepak Kochhar through a circuitous route between 2010 and 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023