Left Menu

Salesman beaten up by 2 policemen in UP for denying free liquor cartons

A sub inspector has been suspended and a Station House Officer sent to police lines for allegedly beating up a salesman of a liquor shop in Sikheda area of the district, police said on Tuesday. Meanwhile, several liquor shop owners staged a protest and demanded justice for the victim.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-01-2023 11:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:57 IST
Salesman beaten up by 2 policemen in UP for denying free liquor cartons
  • Country:
  • India

A sub inspector has been suspended and a Station House Officer sent to police lines for allegedly beating up a salesman of a liquor shop in Sikheda area of the district, police said on Tuesday. According to a complaint filed by the victim Anit Kumar, he was beaten by the two policemen after he refused to give them two cartons of liquor for free Monday evening. ''While Sub Inspector Ashok Bhardwaj has been suspended, Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar was shifted to police lines following the incident,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said. Meanwhile, several liquor shop owners staged a protest and demanded justice for the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

Remain courteous: Delhi HC tells BharatPe, former MD Ashneer Grover

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into o...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

NASA's HiRISE camera snaps this unusual crater on Mars | See pic

 Global
4
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023