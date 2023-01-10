3 thieves drill hole in wall of Thane jewellery shop; one nabbed with ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-01-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 11:59 IST
Three persons allegedly broke into a jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Thane city by drilling a hole in its wall and one of them was caught stealing ornaments worth more than Rs four lakh from the outlet, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday at the outlet located in Kopri area when the accused were engaged in carpentry work in an adjacent shop, an official from Kopri police station said.

The jewellery shop was closed for the weekly holiday.

When its owner came in the afternoon for some work, he saw the shop lights switched on. He entered the shop by pulling up its shutter and saw one of the accused collecting jewellery. The shop owner caught hold of him and handed him over to police, while two other associates of the accused fled, the official said. Jewellery worth more than Rs four lakh was recovered from the arrested accused, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

