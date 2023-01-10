Left Menu

UP man booked for killing snake

An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly killing a snake in a village here, police said on Tuesday.The FIR was lodged on a complaint by a forest guard in connection with the incident that took place in Shabga village in Chhaprauli area here, they said.The accused, Swaleen, is on the run, the police said.The incident took place on Sunday night and the Forest Department received information about it on Monday. Swaleen came there and killed the snake, according to villagers.

An FIR has been lodged against a man for allegedly killing a snake in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by a forest guard in connection with the incident that took place in Shabga village in Chhaprauli area here, they said.

The accused, Swaleen, is on the run, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the Forest Department received information about it on Monday. An FIR was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act against Swaleen for allegedly killing the snake, Divisional Forest Officer Hemant Kumar Seth told PTI.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by forest guard Sanjay Kumar, he said.

Prima facie, the snake was crushed under a heavy object. A post-mortem examination will ascertain the exact cause of death, Seth said.

A crowd gathered after the snake came out of the house of a villager, Ram Sharan. Swaleen came there and killed the snake, according to villagers.

